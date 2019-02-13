Streamwood man charged with soliciting child in Wheaton

A Streamwood man has been charged with indecent solicitation of a child -- aggravated criminal sexual abuse and is being held on $75,000 bail in DuPage County jail, Wheaton police said Wednesday.

Police said a parent contacted them Monday to report inappropriate social media communication between the child and an unknown adult. Police worked with the parent, and the investigation led them to 27-year-old Muhammad Shoaib of the 900 block of Mulberry Lane, authorities said.

He was apprehended around 8 p.m. that same day on the 1300 block of North Gary Avenue in Wheaton.

"The proactive parenting and cooperation of our resident with the police department helped identify and arrest a potential child sex predator," Deputy Chief Princeton Youker said.

Police are reminding parents of the importance of monitoring their children's communications. Special attention should be paid to covert communication and dating apps on children's smartphones and computers, they said. For online safety resources, visit the FCC's website at www.fcc.gov/consumers/guides/childrens-safety.