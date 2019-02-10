Police: Men break into Naperville home, hold woman at gunpoint

Naperville police are looking for two men who broke into a home Saturday evening, held a woman at gunpoint and stole cash and electronics.

Officers were called to the 2600 block of High Meadow Road at 7:44 p.m. after a report of a home invasion. Police learned that two mean wearing masks and armed with a handgun entered the residence and held the victim at gunpoint while gathering items from the home.

They then left the home and were last seen fleeing on foot, possibly westbound toward Route 59. The victim, police said, was not injured.

Officers from the Plainfield Police Department, as well as a Will County Sheriff's police dog, helped Naperville police with the search, but were unable to locate the offenders.

Both suspects are described as black men, approximately 6-feet tall and wearing dark clothing and ski masks.

Anyone with information should call the Naperville Police Department at (630) 420-6666 and ask for the Investigations Division.