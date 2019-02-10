Lake County man killed in head-on crash near Wadsworth

A 55-year-old Lake County man was killed Saturday night when the SUV he was driving was struck head-on by a vehicle that veered into his lane, authorities said Sunday.

The crash, which left two others seriously injured, occurred about 7:50 p.m. in the southbound lanes of Delaney Road, just south of Wadsworth Road, in Wadsworth, Lake County Sheriff's police said.

According to the sheriff's office, a 2016 Hyundai Sonata, driven by a 17-year-old female from Zion, was northbound on Delany when it crossed the median, drove into the southbound lanes and collided head-on with a 2007 Chrysler Pacifica driven by a Beach Park man.

The Beach Park man was taken to Vista East Hospital in Waukegan, where he was later pronounced dead, authorities said. His passenger, a 32-year-old man, was taken to the same hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the Hyundai was taken Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville with serious injuries, sheriff's police said.

None of those involved were identified by police Sunday.

A small amount of debris from a Kia Spectra also was found at the scene. The vehicle was located a short distance away at a gas station, and investigators are working to determine if it was involved in the initial crash or struck debris near the scene.

An autopsy of the Beach Park man is scheduled for Monday, authorities said.

The crash remains under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff's Office Technical Crash Investigations Unit.