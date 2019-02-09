Two men shot inside Ingleside home by masked invaders

Two men were shot inside an Ingleside residence early Saturday by two armed men wearing masks who entered and demanded money, the Lake County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

The shooting in the 34600 block of North Gerberding Avenue was reported about 5:45 a.m. By the time officers arrived, both victims had driven to a hospital, where they are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to the release.

The armed men fled after shooting the two men, ages 27 and 25, who were guests at the residence.

Sheriff's detectives and members of the gang task force are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's tip line at (847) 377-4424 or Lake County Crime Stoppers at (847) 662-2222