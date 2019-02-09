Police seek public's help finding missing Streamwood man

hello

Officials are asking the public for help finding a 52-year-old man from Streamwood.

Luis Acevedo was last seen at 4 p.m. Saturday on the 100 block of Timber Trail, police said. He was wearing a dark-colored jacket, black pants and black steel-toed boots, according to an alert from the Law Enforcement Alerting Platform.

Acevedo is described as Hispanic, 5 feet 2 inches tall and 130 pounds with brown eyes and gray hair. Officials say he has a condition that puts him in danger.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact the Streamwood Police Department at (630) 736-3700 or call 911.