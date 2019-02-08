Watch today: Livestream of Naperville mayor endorsement interview

Naperville mayoral candidates Richard "Rocky" Caylor, left, and incumbent Steve Chirico will meet Friday afternoon for an endorsement interview with the Daily Herald.

The Daily Herald will livestream a joint candidate interview with Naperville Mayor Steve Chirico and challenger Richard "Rocky" Caylor at 3:30 p.m. Friday on the Daily Herald Facebook page and at dailyherald.com.

For those who can't watch live, the video also will be posted for replay on dailyherald.com shortly after the forum concludes.

A former council member, Chirico has served as mayor since 2015. Caylor is seeking his first elected office in the April 2 election.

In Friday's interview, they will be questioned by DuPage Editor Bob Smith and Senior Staff Writer Marie Wilson.