Watch now: Livestream of Naperville mayoral endorsement interview
Updated 2/8/2019 4:00 PM
hello
The Daily Herald is livestreaming a joint candidate interview with Naperville Mayor Steve Chirico and challenger Richard "Rocky" Caylor on the Daily Herald Facebook page and at dailyherald.com.
For those who can't watch live, the video also will be posted for replay on dailyherald.com shortly after the forum concludes.
A former council member, Chirico has served as mayor since 2015. Caylor is seeking his first elected office in the April 2 election.
In today's interview, they will be questioned by DuPage Editor Bob Smith and Senior Staff Writer Marie Wilson.
Get articles sent to your inbox.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.