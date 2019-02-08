Feder: B96 rejects DreX as morning host

It's over and out for Kevin Buchar, the radio veteran known as DreX, after 10 months as morning personality at Entercom Top 40 WBBM 96.3-FM, reports Robert Feder.

Friday turned out to be the last day on the air for DreX, whose brief run on B96 never approached the ratings popularity he commanded on iHeartMedia Top 40 WKSC 103.5-FM from 2003 to 2010. In the latest Nielsen Audio survey, B96 tied for 18th in mornings with a 1.8 percent share.

