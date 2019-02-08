Carol Stream-area teen reported missing
Updated 2/9/2019 12:27 AM
Chicago police are searching for a Carol Stream-area teen who has been missing since Thursday.
Police said Ayla Habibovic, 18, was last seen on the 200 block of South Michigan Avenue.
Described as 5-foot-4 and 130 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair, she was wearing a gray hoodie, a black jacket, a black sweater, white and gray jeans and black boots.
She wears glasses and was carrying a black or gray bag and a brown purse.
Anyone with information should call (312) 747-8380.
