Mount Prospect veteran leads effort to honor the fallen

Loren Helwink, who led efforts to create a monument honoring Mount Prospect residents killed while serving the country, received the Star Spangled Banner award from Mayor Arlene Juracek last Saturday during the 26th annual Shining Stars gala. Courtesy of Manfred Pfeifer

Mount Prospect's veterans memorial in Lions Park includes 25 columns with bricks naming local veterans -- and since 2018, those who have died while in service. Daily Herald File Photo, 2012

Mount Prospect veteran Loren Helwink, left, was honored by the village for leading an effort to recognize fallen service members. He was nominated by Dutch DeGroot, right, the district service officer for VFW Post 1337. "Loren is just such an unsung hero," DeGroot said. Courtesy of Loren Helwink

Army veteran Loren Helwink often visits Mount Prospect's veterans memorial in Lions Park -- a display of 25 brick-filled columns with the names of local heroes, encircling a star-shaped water fountain.

But he noticed something was missing: specific recognition of those who died while in service.

At a meeting of American Legion Post 525, where Helwink serves as sergeant at arms, he suggested they help pay for one brick to honor the fallen.

But over the next four months until Memorial Day 2018, the idea morphed into a larger, research-intensive project led by Helwink that brought him face-to-face with the stories of 14 Mount Prospect residents who gave their lives for the country.

Helwink scoured old newspaper clippings and databases to locate the names and stories of the 14 men -- from as far back as World War II -- who left their hometown, never to return. Their names were carved in bricks and placed within a column in the veterans memorial, honoring those who were killed in action or noncombat while on active duty.

"Those four months, it was mainly hunkering down at the library and going through archival work," said Helwink, who served as a paratrooper with the 82nd Airborne Division from 1971 to 1974.

He credits staff members at the Mount Prospect Historical Society and Mount Prospect Public Library, and local resident Jean Murphy for helping with the research process.

Helwink has since found another three service members whose names will be added to the memorial and honored this Memorial Day.

It's because of his efforts that he was recognized Saturday during the village's 26th Shining Stars gala with the Star Spangled Banner award, given to a resident who demonstrates pride in America through service, attitude and commitment.

Dutch DeGroot, district service officer for VFW Post 1337, nominated Helwink for the award.

"Loren is just such an unsung hero," DeGroot said. "He's a very unassuming, gracious, great guy. He does so much and never takes any credit for it."

Also around Memorial Day, Helwink leads the local Legion's poppy sale, with proceeds going to help disabled veterans.

