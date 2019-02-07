Icy roads await motorists this morning

Motorists are being urged to slow down and use extra caution when driving due to freezing rain and drizzle that is turning the ground icy this morning, officials said.

The National Weather Service is reporting a round of moderate precipitation was lifting northeast across the region early this morning.

Rain and a few thunderstorms were occurring from Chicago south and eastward, while freezing rain was occurring north and west of the city, officials said.

Because temperatures were hovering around the freezing mark, extremely slippery conditions are possible, officials said.

The frozen roads will linger until temperatures rise above the freezing mark later this morning.

People are being told to give themselves extra time to travel, and reduce speeds to avoid collisions.