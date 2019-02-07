'Give me a chance to help': Naperville police release video in officer-involved shooting

Dashcam video shows Naperville police, after gunshots were fired, approaching a man they had confronted at Bush Hill Plaza on the 1200 block of West Ogden Avenue. Courtesy of Naperville Police Department

The Naperville Police Department released the in-car dashcam video of a police-involved shooting on Jan. 23 that left a 27-year-old man hospitalized.

The shooting took place about 10:30 p.m. at Bush Hill Plaza on the 1200 block of West Ogden Avenue when officers responded to a call of a suspicious person.

"I believe it is important to be transparent with you, the members of our community, and show the chain of events that led to our officer's use of force in this instance," Naperville police Chief Robert Marshall said in the video.

In the video, the man can be seen by a dark-colored SUV with a gun to his head while police try to talk to him. The man then points the gun in the direction of the officers.

"I'm extremely proud of our police officer's response in one of the most stressful situations they'll ever experience," Marshall said.

Officers arrive on the scene and immediately start trying to talk to the man, who was wearing a dark hoodie and sweatpants.

Officers can be heard pleading with the man to "drop the gun" and "give us a chance to help you."

Officers spend two minutes and 40 seconds talking to the man before he points the gun toward them, the video shows.

This was the first officer-involved shooting in Naperville since March 2011, and it remains an active investigation by the DuPage County Major Crimes Task Force and state's attorney's office. Police did not provide information about the man's current condition.