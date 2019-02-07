Feder: Block Club Chicago hires three new reporters

Three new full-time reporters have been hired at Block Club Chicago, the nonprofit subscription-based digital news site founded by former editors of DNAinfo Chicago, Robert Feder writes.

"We now have a total of seven full-time reporters to go with the three editors," said Shamus Toomey, Block Club's co-founder and editor in chief. "More reporters means more neighborhood news to share. To be able to grow after being live for just eight months is extremely exciting. We're grateful for the tremendous support of the Joyce Foundation and the ongoing trust of our loyal readers."

