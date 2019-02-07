30 years in prison for second man in 2015 Aurora drug deal murder

A 22-year-old Aurora man was sentenced to 30 years in prison Thursday after pleading guilty in the 2015 murder of a 19-year-old man in a drug deal for a small amount of marijuana.

Keyonn S. Lovelace, of the 400 block of North Union Street, is the second person to go to prison for the shooting death of Daniel Sanchez of Aurora in November 2015.

Leon D. Williams, 24, of the 2400 block of North Farnsworth Avenue, Aurora, pleaded guilty last year and was sentenced to 55 years in prison.

Lovelace faced up to 60 years in prison on the first-degree murder charge. He made his guilty plea in front of Kane County Judge D.J. Tegeler.

According to prosecutors, Lovelace and Williams met Sanchez about noon Nov. 7, 2015, to buy a small amount of marijuana. Lovelace drove and Sanchez got into the back seat with Williams, and they traveled to the 600 block of Elmwood Drive on the city's near west side to complete the deal.

While in the vehicle, Williams tried to rob Sanchez of his money and the marijuana, but Sanchez got out of the car and ran, prosecutors said. Using a .25-caliber handgun provided by Lovelace, Williams fired two shots and hit Sanchez in the leg and head, prosecutors said.

The pair drove off and police found Sanchez on the ground bleeding. He was pronounced dead at a hospital a short time later, prosecutors said. Police investigated and Lovelace admitted his role in the crime and giving a gun to Williams.

"Because this defendant unlawfully possessed a gun and provided it to his co-defendant, Daniel Sanchez is no longer with us," State's Attorney Joe McMahon said. "My office will continue to prioritize cases involving the unlawful possession and use of firearms."

Lovelace must serve 100 percent of his prison term under state law. He gets credit for 1,182 days -- more than three years -- time served at the Kane County jail while held on $575,000 bail.