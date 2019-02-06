Funeral services set for Palatine police officer

Funeral services will take place Saturday for Mark Dahlem, a veteran Palatine police officer who died Tuesday after a courageous fight with a rare form of brain cancer.

Dahlem, a 48-year-old married father of two from Cary, was diagnosed in December 2017 with glioblastoma multiforme. He returned to full-time duty last year, but doctors found a tumor in late October and he underwent surgery on New Year's Eve.

On Friday, more than 60 police officers honored Dahlem's 23 years of service during a retirement ceremony at JourneyCare in Barrington, where he was receiving hospice care.

Dahlem is survived by his wife, Kimberly, their children, Abigail and Jack, his mother, Janet Beguin, and a brother, Paul Dahlem.

According to his obituary, he donated his brain and spine to Northwestern Memorial Hospital for brain cancer research. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Mark's name to Harley Helping Hands Foundation, https://harleyhelpinghands.org/donate.html.

Visitation is scheduled for 3 to 9 p.m. Friday at Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 185 E. Northwest Highway, Palatine.

The funeral will take place at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Holy Family Catholic Church, 2515 W. Palatine Road, Inverness. Interment will be private.