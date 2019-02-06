Feder: Barry Rozner cuts ties with The Score
Updated 2/6/2019 6:41 AM
hello
As expected, Daily Herald sports columnist Barry Rozner has severed ties with WSCR 670-AM after 10 years as a prominent weekend and fill-in personality at the Entercom sports/talk station, Robert Feder writes.
Rozner confirmed that he's stepping down as host of "Hit & Run," which airs from 9 a.m. to noon Sundays during baseball season. He made it official after conferring Tuesday with Mitch Rosen, operations director of The Score.
Get the full report, and more Chicago media news, at robertfeder.com.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.