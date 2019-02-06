Feder: Barry Rozner cuts ties with The Score

Daily Herald sports columnist Barry Rozner has severed ties with WSCR 670-AM after 10 years as a prominent weekend and fill-in personality at the Entercom sports/talk station. JOE LEWNARD/Daily Herald file photo

As expected, Daily Herald sports columnist Barry Rozner has severed ties with WSCR 670-AM after 10 years as a prominent weekend and fill-in personality at the Entercom sports/talk station, Robert Feder writes.

Rozner confirmed that he's stepping down as host of "Hit & Run," which airs from 9 a.m. to noon Sundays during baseball season. He made it official after conferring Tuesday with Mitch Rosen, operations director of The Score.

