 
Politics

Watch live: Tonight's State of the Union address

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 2/5/2019 1:19 PM
hello
  • President Donald Trump will deliver his second State of the Union address tonight at 8 p.m. Central time, followed by the Democrats' response.

    President Donald Trump will deliver his second State of the Union address tonight at 8 p.m. Central time, followed by the Democrats' response. (Associated Press File Photo, 2018)

President Donald Trump will deliver his second State of the Union address tonight at 8 p.m. Central time, followed by the Democrats' response.

Watch the live coverage here starting around 7:55 p.m.

Related Coverage
Trump squabbles with Democrats before speech on unity
Related Article
Trump squabbles with Democrats before speech on unity
 
Trump has solid US economy for SOTU, but threats remain
Related Article
Trump has solid US economy for SOTU, but threats remain
 
State of the Union guests from the suburbs include 7-year-old girl, immigrant and federal workers
Related Article
State of the Union guests from the suburbs include 7-year-old girl, immigrant and federal workers
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                               
 