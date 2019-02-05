Watch live: Tonight's State of the Union address
Updated 2/5/2019 1:19 PM
President Donald Trump will deliver his second State of the Union address tonight at 8 p.m. Central time, followed by the Democrats' response.
Watch the live coverage here starting around 7:55 p.m.
