Watch live: President Trump's State of the Union address, with fact check

hello

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., raises her hand in a gesture to quiet the Democrats as President Donald Trump delivers his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, as Vice President Mike Pence watches, Tuesday. Associated press

President Donald Trump delivers his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday. Associated press

President Donald Trump shakes hands with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as Vice President Mike Pence looks on, as he arrives in the House chamber before giving his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress, Tuesday. Doug Mills/The New York Times via AP, Pool

President Donald Trump hands copies of his speech to Vice President Mike Pence and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., before he delivers his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday. Associated press

President Donald Trump delivers his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, as Vice President Mike Pence and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., watch, Tuesday. Associated press

President Donald Trump gives his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress, Tuesday at the Capitol in Washington, as Vice President Mike Pence, left, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi look on. Doug Mills/The New York Times via AP, Pool

President Donald Trump is delivering his second State of the Union address, followed by the Democrats' response by Stacey Abrams.

The Associated Press is fact-checking remarks from the speech:

ECONOMY

TRUMP: "In just over two years since the election, we have launched an unprecedented economic boom -- a boom that has rarely been seen before. There's been nothing like it. ... An economic miracle is taking place in the United States."

THE FACTS: The president is vastly exaggerating what has been a mild improvement in growth and hiring. The economy is healthy but not nearly one of the best in U.S. history.

The economy expanded at an annual rate of 3.8 percent last spring and summer, a solid pace. But it was just the fastest in four years. In the late 1990s, growth topped 4 percent for four straight years, a level it has not yet reached under Trump. And growth even reached 7.2 percent in 1984.

Almost all independent economists expect slower growth this year as the effect of the Trump administration's tax cuts fade, trade tensions and slower global growth hold back exports, and higher interest rates make it more expensive to borrow to buy cars and homes.

PRESCRIPTION DRUG PRICES

TRUMP: "Americans pay vastly more than people in other countries for the exact same drugs, often made in the exact same place."

THE FACTS: This is true. A government study has found that Medicare pays more for some drugs than other wealthy nations.

Last fall, the government released a study that found Medicare - the federally run health care program for seniors - paid more than other industrialized countries for physician-administered drugs. While the precise amount varied by product, the study found that prices charged by those manufacturers are 1.8 times higher in the U.S. than in other countries.

Trump has proposed that Medicare only agree to pay costs based on cheaper prices paid by other nations. It's one of several proposals he's made in recent months in a bid to drive down costs, although that proposal wouldn't take place for another year or so.

The drug industry had criticized the approach, contending that the money paid goes toward ground breaking research that benefits Americans first. According to one industry group, Americans have access to cancer medicines on average two years earlier than in countries like the United Kingdom, Germany and France. Industry executives also say it's not fair to compare what the U.S. pays for drugs compared to people in countries with socialized health care systems.

WOMEN IN WORKFORCE

TRUMP, in prepared excerpts: "All Americans can be proud that we have more women in the workforce than ever before."

THE FACTS: Of course, there are more women working than ever before. But that's due to population growth -- and not something that Trump can credit to any his policies.

The big question is whether a greater percentage of women is working or searching for a job than at any point in history. And on this count, women have enjoyed better times.

Women's labor force participation rate right now is 57.5 percent, according to the Labor Department. The rate has ticked up recently, but it was higher in 2012 and peaked in 2000 at roughly 60 percent.

ENERGY

TRUMP, in prepared excerpts: "We have unleashed a revolution in American energy - the United States is now the number one producer of oil and natural gas in the world."

THE FACTS: True, if "we" means Trump and his recent predecessors. It's not all to Trump's credit. The government says the U.S. became the world's top natural gas producer in 2013, under Barack Obama's administration.

The U.S. now leads the world in oil production, too, under Trump. That's largely because of a boom in production from shale oil, which also began under Obama.

HUMAN TRAFFICKING

TRUMP: "Human traffickers and sex traffickers take advantage of the wide open areas between our ports of entry to smuggle thousands of young girls and women into the United States and to sell them into prostitution and modern-day slavery."

THE FACTS: His administration has not supplied evidence that women and girls are smuggled by the "thousands" across remote areas of the border for these purposes. What has been established is nearly 80 percent of international trafficking victims cross through legal ports of entry, a flow that would not be stopped by a border wall.

Trump distorts how often trafficking victims come from the southern border, according the Counter-Trafficking Data Collaborative, a global hub for trafficking statistics with data contributed by organizations from around the world.

The National Human Trafficking Hotline, a venture supported by federal money and operated by the anti-trafficking group Polaris, began tracking individual victim records in 2015. From January through June 31, 2018, it tracked 35,000 potential victims. Of those, there was a near equal distribution between foreigners on one hand and U.S. citizens and legal permanent residents on the other.

Most of the labor trafficking victims were foreign, and most of the sex trafficking victims were U.S. citizens. Of foreign nationals, Mexico had the most frequently trafficked.

The Washington Post is also conducting a live fact check. On its list:

BORDER WALL

TRUMP: "The border city of El Paso, Texas, used to have extremely high rates of violent crime -- one of the highest in the country, and considered one of our nation's most dangerous cities. Now, with a powerful barrier in place, El Paso is one of our safest cities."

Trump appears to be echoing comments he heard from Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton on Jan. 10, but this claim is wrong.

The El Paso Times, in a fact check, said some form of barrier has existed between El Paso and Ciudad Juárez for decades, though Trump appeared to be referring to fencing that was completed in mid-2009:

"Looking broadly at the last 30 years, the rate of violent crime reached its peak in 1993, when more than 6,500 violent crimes were recorded. Between 1993 and 2006, the number of violent crimes fell by more than 34 percent and less than 2,700 violent crimes were reported. The border fence was authorized by [president George W.] Bush in 2006, but construction did not start until 2008. From 2006 to 2011 -- two years before the fence was built to two years after -- the violent crime rate in El Paso increased by 17 percent."

The city had the third lowest violent crime rate among 35 U.S. cities with a population over 500,000 in 2005, 2006 and 2007 -- before construction of a 57-mile-long fence started in mid-2008.

Notes from earlier in the day (all times Eastern):

8:10 p.m.

President Donald Trump will call on Congress to "break decades of political stalemate" in Tuesday night's State of the Union speech.

Trump will tell the American people that the country is "winning each and every day," but has "a moral duty to create an immigration system that protects the lives and jobs of our citizens."

And he will accuse "wealthy politicians and donors" of pushing "for open borders while living their lives behind walls and gates and guards."

That's according to early excerpts of the speech released by the White House.

He'll also say that: "Great nations do not fight endless wars."

Trump is expected to strike a unifying tone in his remarks, despite his current showdown with Democrats over border-wall funding that led to the longest government shutdown in the nation's history.

7:05 p.m.

Hours ahead of the State of the Union address, at least a dozen members of Congress were milling around the House chamber.

A number of women were wearing white, the color that suffragettes favored and that President Donald Trump's opponents want him to see.

The scene was a preview for what's expected to be an especially tense event just over a week after Trump capitulated on his demand for border-wall funding in exchange for ending the longest government shutdown in history. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who led the effort to block the funding, will sit behind Trump as he delivers the address, along with Vice President Mike Pence.

Security was extraordinarily tight outside the Capitol building ahead of Trump's arrival later in the evening.

6:45 p.m.

President Donald Trump's Washington hotel is buzzing ahead of the State of the Union address.

The Pennsylvania Avenue hotel's soaring lobby is packed with onlookers in advance of the speech, which staffers told guests is to be broadcast on the TVs with the volume up.

Among those spotted in the lobby: the president's eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., and his girlfriend, former Fox News personality Kimberly Guilfoyle.

Also there were Trump allies like Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky and conservative advocate Charlie Kirk.

Some of those in attendance were spotted consuming steak frites and grilled octopus.

5 p.m.

President Donald Trump's two Supreme Court picks are among four justices expected to attend the State of the Union. Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg will not be among them.

Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Elena Kagan are expected to join Trump nominees Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch in the House chamber on Tuesday.

Justices typically attend State of the Union speeches given by the president who nominated them. Roberts and Kagan have never missed the State of the Union address since they've been on the court.

The 85-year-old Ginsburg is recovering from cancer surgery in December. She made her first public appearance since the surgery on Monday at a concert given by her daughter-in-law in Washington, D.C. Ginsburg did not attend Trump's speech last year, either.

4:50 p.m.

The bitter partisanship of the past two years is on full display hours before President Donald Trump is expected to call for optimism and unity in his State of the Union address.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said Tuesday that the president talks about unity in his annual addresses to the nation but "spends the other 364 days of the year dividing us."

Trump responded that Schumer was "just upset that he didn't win the Senate, after spending a fortune."

Lawmakers from both sides of the aisle were skeptical ahead of Trump's televised address. Democrats see little evidence the president is willing to compromise. Even Trump's staunchest allies know that bipartisan rhetoric read off of a teleprompter is usually undermined by scorching tweets and unpredictable policy maneuvers.

2:15 p.m.

Iowa Republican Steve King says his State of the Union guest will be Lynette Hardaway, otherwise known as the video blogger Diamond.

King tweeted on Tuesday that since he only has one guest seat, he flipped a coin between inviting Hardaway and her video partner, Rochelle Richardson, also known as Silk. Hardaway won the coin toss.

The Iowa congressman has come under fire recently for questioning in a New York Times article how white supremacy became an offensive term. House Republicans stripped King of his committee seats and some called on him to resign. King denies he is a racist.

Both women, known as Diamond & Silk, are African-American and prominent Trump supporters.

1 p.m.

Among House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's State of the Union guests are the Planned Parenthood president, active-duty transgender service members and chef Jose Andres. Andres heads a charity that began in 2010 to feed earthquake survivors in Haiti and that offered free food and coffee to furloughed workers during the partial government shutdown.

Lawmakers often make a political statement with their invitees.

Among other guests are Fred Guttenberg, the father of a Parkland, Florida, student killed by gun violence, Democratic National Committee chairman Tom Perez and several national labor union leaders.

Pelosi's husband, Paul, and one of her five children, the filmmaker Alexandra Pelosi, will also join.

12:40 p.m.

The recruiting arm for Senate Republicans is poking at Stacey Abrams even before she delivers the formal rebuttal to President Donald Trump's State of the Union message.

The National Republican Senatorial Committee released a brief video online Tuesday stringing together snippets of past comments by Abrams, including when the Democrat says, "This is not a speech of concession" after her narrow loss to Republican Brian Kemp in last year's race for Georgia governor.

Other clips show Abrams talking about impeachment, presumably for Trump, and telling an interviewer that she tells folks she's met herself and "I'm not overly impressed."

At that point, the words, "Finally, something we agree on," appear on screen.

Abrams is being encouraged to run for Senate next year against first-term Republican Sen. David Perdue of Georgia.

12:01 p.m.

Melania Trump is going early to the State of the Union again to spend time with her guests.

Spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham says the first lady escorts the guests to help put them at ease and so they have time to look around the Capitol.

President Donald Trump's public schedule has Mrs. Trump departing the White House about 40 minutes before Trump.

She caused a stir last year by arriving at the Capitol early and without the president. Grisham said then that the reason was to spend time with the guests. Her decision to travel alone also followed reports that Trump's lawyer had paid a porn star to keep quiet about an alleged past affair with Trump.

Trump and his wife returned to the White House together after the speech.

11:12 a.m.

President Donald Trump is belittling the Senate's top Democrat and complaining about the press hours ahead of a State of the Union address that the White House says will focus on unity and optimism.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer seems to have triggered Trump's Twitter complaint. The New York Democrat said on the Senate floor Tuesday that Trump talks about unity in his annual addresses to the nation but "spends the other 364 days of the year dividing us." He accuses Trump of "blatant hypocrisy."

Minutes later, Trump tweeted that Schumer hasn't even seen the speech. He claims Schumer is just "upset that he didn't win the Senate, after spending a fortune." And Trump complains that Republicans "weren't given more credit for the Senate win by the media."

11:05 a.m.

The White House says President Donald Trump is keeping a busy schedule before he goes to the Capitol to deliver the State of the Union address.

Although Trump had nothing on his public schedule, White House counselor Kellyanne Conway says Trump has meetings Tuesday, including with his chief of staff. He also plans to confer with his speechwriting and communications teams to put "finishing touches" on the nationally televised address. Conway says he'll go "up to the last minute with (a) Sharpie in hand."

She says Trump has worked with the teams to put much of the speech "in his own voice."

The president is also sticking to tradition and hosting television news anchors for lunch.

Conway says Trump will also meet with guests the White House has invited to sit with first lady Melania Trump during the speech.

12:24 p.m.

President Donald Trump is expected to call for optimism and unity in his State of the Union address, but skeptics are likely to question whether he can be successful in pursuing such a reset after two years of bitter partisanship and personal attacks.

Ahead of Trump's prime-time Tuesday speech, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she hopes to hear a commitment from Trump on issues with bipartisan support, such as lowering the price of prescription drugs and rebuilding America's infrastructure.

Trump will speak in the House chamber of the Capitol before members of the House and Senate and other government officials. Among them are several Democrats running to challenge Trump's re-election.

The Democratic response will come from the unsuccessful candidate for Georgia governor, Stacey Abrams, a rising star in the party.