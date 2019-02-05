Ice storm making evening commute dangerous

If you can stay at home -- do so, authorities are advising with an ice storm expected to hit the suburbs and Chicago this evening.

The National Weather Service said the freezing rain is expected to start at around 6 p.m., cover streets and sidewalks in ice and make travel dangerous. There is also expected to be 10 mph to 15 mph winds that could knock down frozen trees and lead to power outages.

Pace and Metra told commuters to prepare for likely delays while the Illinois tollway deployed a fleet of plows to scatter salt and de-icing materials in advance of the freezing rain.

"Our trucks are spreading salt and salt brine ahead of this storm to help prevent ice from forming,

particularly on areas prone to freezing, including elevated ramps and bridges," said Illinois Tollway Executive Director Liz Gorman. "We're reminding drivers to please slow down, increase their distance from the vehicles in front of them and be alert for icy patches that could develop as the storm moves through the area."

For the railways the procedure was much the same.

"We will be doing most of the usual things -- salting, using switch heaters, et cetera," Metra spokesman Michael Gillis said.

Gillis added that their big concern with ice storms is the south suburban Metra Electric Line because when the electrical wires ice up it can cause a lot of problems.

"We'll be running trains overnight to try to keep the ice from building up on the overhead wires as best we can," Gillis said. "We'll also have extra crews out there."

Airlines had canceled 232 flights at O'Hare and 73 flights at Midway by Tuesday afternoon, according to the Chicago Department of Aviation.