Watch: Facebook livestream of Wood Dale mayor endorsement interview
Updated 2/6/2019 9:45 AM
The Daily Herald is livestreaming a joint candidate interview with Wood Dale Mayor Nunzio Pulice and former Mayor Ken Johnson on the Daily Herald Facebook page.
Due to technical difficulties, the video appears in two parts. Part 2 continues below.
Nunzio and Johnson, who have been longtime adversaries in the politics of the DuPage County suburb, are once again competing for mayor in this year's April 2 election.
Johnson was first elected mayor in 1999 and served three terms until Pulice narrowly defeated him in 2011 to win the first of his two terms as mayor.
In Wednesday's interview, they will be questioned by Daily Herald Editor John Lampinen and Senior Staff Writer Robert Sanchez.
