Police: Waukegan cop shot man who tried to hit him with car

A Waukegan police officer shot and killed a 35-year-old man who tried to hit the officer with a car, authorities said Monday.

Police were called to the 3500 block of Windhaven Drive about 2:30 p.m. Sunday for an unknown problem, authorities said in a news release. Responding officers found a vehicle in front of the house, with the male driver and an 18-year-old female passenger in the front seat.

When the officer approached the vehicle, the driver disobeyed orders to stop and attempted to hit the officer with the vehicle, authorities said.

The officer -- later identified as a 20-year-veteran of the police force -- fired his weapon at the vehicle and struck the driver, authorities said.

The vehicle crashed into a telephone pole about one block away.

The driver was taken to the hospital with serious gunshot injuries, and he later died. The passenger was taken to the hospital with minor injuries from the crash. Both are from Waukegan.

The officer was taken to an area hospital for a precautionary checkup.

The Lake County coroner's office scheduled an autopsy for Monday afternoon for the driver. His identity will be released after the autopsy and next of kin are notified.

Cmdr. Joe Florip said he was unable to release additional details. He said the case has been turned over to the Illinois State Police to investigate.