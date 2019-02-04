Police investigating two homicides in Waukegan

hello

Waukegan Police are investigating two unrelated homicides that took place Sunday, authorities said.

Police were called to a duplex-style house in the 2200 block of Western Avenue about 3 a.m. for a large fight during a house party, authorities said.

Multiple people were seen running from the house and yelling when police arrived, authorities said. Blood was found in the street and at the house, authorities said.

A short time later, investigating officers were told two men walked in to the hospital with severe stab wounds. Police said a 28-year-old man died after arriving at the hospital, but a 29-year-old man survived.

Criminal investigators believe the stabbings stemmed from a fight at the house party. Multiple witnesses have been interviewed and are cooperating with the investigation, authorities said.

At 11:45 p.m., police were called to the 2900 block of Grand Avenue for reports of a person lying in the street, authorities said.

Officers found a 38-year-old man who had been struck by a vehicle. The man was taken to the hospital, where he died several hours later, authorities said.

The Waukegan Police Major Traffic Crash Unit is investigating. Investigators believe the victim was in the eastbound curb lane of the road when he was struck.

The Lake County Coroner's office plans autopsies for both victims Tuesday. Identities will be released after next of kin has been notified.

Both cases remain under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Waukegan Police at (847) 377-2608.