Next weather problem: Ice and slippery roads Tuesday night, Wednesday morning

The National Weather Service in Chicago is warning of difficult driving around the suburbs Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning.

As temperatures fall Tuesday morning and rise to around the freezing mark, mixed precipitation -- snow, sleet, freezing rain -- is expected, creating a little bit of snow accumulation but more notably ice accumulation.

The advisory is in effect from 6 p.m. Tuesday until 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Up to two-tenths of ice could build up, the weather service says.

"Expect slippery roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving," the weather service said.

The advisory applies to Lake, Kane, DuPage, Cook and McHenry counties as well as counties farther west like Boone, Ogle, Winnebago and DeKalb.