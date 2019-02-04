Ice warning: FEMA says to stay off roads tonight, tomorrow morning
Updated 2/5/2019 12:59 PM
hello
The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued an ice storm warning in effect from 6 p.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday, according to accuweather.com.
Significant ice is expected, with accumulations of up to a quarter-inch of ice. Travel could be dangerous or impossible, and is discouraged.
FEMA is warning motorists to stay inside and off the roads unless absolutely necessary.
"If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Snapped power lines and falling tree branches are also possible," the weather service said.
The warning applies to Cook, DuPage, Lake, Kane, McHenry, La Salle, Kendall and Grundy counties.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.