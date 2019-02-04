Ice warning: FEMA says to stay off roads tonight, tomorrow morning

hello

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued an ice storm warning in effect from 6 p.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday, according to accuweather.com.

Significant ice is expected, with accumulations of up to a quarter-inch of ice. Travel could be dangerous or impossible, and is discouraged.

FEMA is warning motorists to stay inside and off the roads unless absolutely necessary.

"If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Snapped power lines and falling tree branches are also possible," the weather service said.

The warning applies to Cook, DuPage, Lake, Kane, McHenry, La Salle, Kendall and Grundy counties.