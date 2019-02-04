Elgin man charged with 4 felony retail thefts in 17 days

A 34-year-old Elgin man is being held at the Kane County jail on charges he committed four felony retail thefts in 17 days.

Angel A. Ortiz-Nunez, of the 300 block of DuPage Street, initially was arrested Jan. 19 on charges he stole more than $300 of "consumable goods" from the Jewel-Osco at 1600 Larkin Ave. in Elgin on Jan. 13, according to Elgin police spokesman Kristie Hilton and Kane County court records.

Ortiz-Nunez was charged with two felony counts of retail theft, punishable by probation to up to five years in prison because of past convictions for retail theft in Kane and Cook counties in 2017, court records show. Felony retail theft usually has a top punishment of three years in prison.

Despite his criminal past, Ortiz-Nunez was released on his own recognizance after his first arrest, records show.

Hilton did not have information regarding the value of the items Ortiz-Nunez is charged with stealing in the Jan. 13 theft from Jewel, or a second retail theft he is charged with Jan. 30 from Walmart, 1100 S. Randall Road, Elgin.

After he was charged Jan. 31 in the Walmart theft, authorities continued their investigation.

On Saturday, authorities filed additional charges of felony retail theft at two locations in Carpentersville: Jan. 24 from Woodman's, 2100 Randall Road, and Jan. 25 from Menard's, 2300 N. Randall Road, according to court records.

Carpentersville Police Chief Michael Kilbourne could not immediately be reached for comment.

Ortiz-Nunez is being held on $96,700 bail, meaning be must post $9,670 to be released while the cases are pending. He is next due in court Wednesday for a hearing to reduce his bail amount.