Des Plaines police reunite man with stolen dog, car

hello

Jim Zissis of Chicago stands with officer Brigitte Plein, left, and Sgt. Joan Penze after being reunited with his lost dog, Luka. Des Plaines police found the dog Sunday in Zissis' car, which had been stolen 10 days earlier in Chicago. Courtesy of Des Plaines police

Des Plaines police officers helped a Chicago man find not only his stolen car Sunday, but also his dog that had been missing for 10 days.

Officer Jack Azar was on patrol Sunday afternoon when he saw a white Audi A4 on the 1600 block of Illinois Street that matched the description of a vehicle that had been reported stolen in Chicago. Azar found a beagle named Luka inside.

While Des Plaines officers processed the car to be sent back to Chicago, Luka spent a few hours at the police station until his owner, Jim Zissis, 62, could pick him up.

By all accounts, Luka, was well-behaved and patient while awaiting to be reunited.

"We baby-sat for a while, and the dog sat there quietly, and he got excited when the owner came," police spokesman Michael Heidkamp said.

Chicago police are investigating the stolen car because the crime happened in the city, Heidkamp said. No charges have been announced.

"We are proud to be a part of a happy conclusion to this story," Des Plaines police said in a Facebook post.