Are trucks running sedans off the road? You be the judge at the Chicago Auto Show

Mid-size pickup trucks like the Ford Ranger are expected to draw lots of attention at the Chicago Auto Show. Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg

The 2020 Volkswagen Passat is a sedan in an SUV market. It's coming to the Chicago Auto Show Saturday. Associated Press

A 2020 Ford Explorer is coming to the Chicago Auto Show at McCormick Place. Associated Press/ Carlos Osorio

A redo of the Chevrolet Blazer will be on view at the Chicago Auto Show starting Saturday. Associated Press

Heavy-duty Ram trucks are expected to turn heads at the Chicago Auto Show. Associated Press

Is your family sedan going the way of the Model T?

Not yet, but with a pickup truck renaissance at the Chicago Auto Show this week, the familiar five-seater could be nearing endangered status.

At recent auto shows, "the common theme is that sedans are dying," Argonne National Laboratory transportation expert Don Hillebrand said. "You've got the crossovers, you've got the small SUVs, but sedans are being de-emphasized."

You can judge that for yourself at McCormick Place from Saturday through Feb. 18. The vertigo-inducing Camp Jeep test track, Ford, Dodge and Acura race car simulators, and Hank the Robot return, along with a Chevrolet Silverado sculpted from Legos.

Traditionalists can kick the tires of sedans such as Volkswagen's 2020 Passat and the 2019 Mazda 3, but there's competition from crossovers like Kia's 2020 Soul and SUVs like Honda's 2019 Passport.

With better fuel economy, "it's not like you're sacrificing anything" to own an SUV or crossover, auto show General Manager Dave Sloan said.

Also in abundance on the 1 million square feet of exhibit space are heavy-duty truck "refreshes" and newbies.

One to watch is Ram's Heavy Duty 2500 pickup truck that's "bigger than life," said Hillebrand, an engineer and Argonne's Energy Systems Division chief. "It has 1,000 foot-pounds of torque -- three times what a normal truck has."

Consumers of these beasts aren't all ranchers hauling cement. Many are suburbanites who can afford the $33,000 starting price and weather higher gas prices, Hillebrand said.

Fortunately, the likelihood of fuel angst seems low in 2019. The International Energy Association projects no gas price spikes in 2019, and despite uncertainly about Venezuelan oil, "there's a lot of surplus now," Hillebrand said.

What's hot for those ready to ditch their vintage SUVs or crossovers? Ford's 2020 Explorer and Chevrolet's 2019 Blazer are must-sees, Sloan said.

If you prefer to see the world from behind the dashboard of a hybrid or electric, Chicago Area Clean Cities spokesman Joe Koenig suggests the all-new Hyundai Kona SUV. It's a vehicle that recently won the North American Utility Vehicle of the Year Award.

The Kona is also easy on the wallet, starting around $20,000 and earning 30 mpg combined city/highway.

And if your family is growing into a minivan, it's worth test-driving the Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid on Clean Cities' electric vehicle ride and drive. The Pacifica hybrid is "a plug-in electric and a gasoline engine. If you recharge it at night at home, you will rarely need to go to a gas station," Koenig said.

Despite uncertainty about interest rates, the industry is upbeat about 2019.

"Forecasters thought there would be a contraction in 2018, and it really didn't come," said Sloan, of Wilmette. About 17 million cars and SUVs were sold in 2018, similar to 2017 numbers. For this year, the National Auto Dealers Association projects 16.8 million units will leave showrooms.

"It's still a good, sound number," Sloan said.

As for auto show attendance, he's hoping to set records. "Whether you're a car enthusiast who comes year after year or a family looking to purchase a vehicle, it's a great place to shop and everything's under one roof," he said.

Your voice

Thanks to everyone who played and won in our ticket giveaway to the Chicago Auto Show. Here's what readers will be checking out this year.

Don Depa of Elk Grove Village and his son are in the new-car market: "We are looking for a vehicle that would be reliable, fuel-efficient and retain its value. My son is interested in the Nissan Altima, Honda Accord and Mazda 6. I am interested in the Buick Regal, Chevrolet Equinox and Ford Edge."

Gurnee's Alain Oller will be eyeing pony cars: "The first stop is always the Ford exhibit and then Mustang fever kicks in. We have both owned Mustangs over the years, and the Mustang GT is always our show stopper."

James Boll of West Dundee "likes the glamour and excitement this show presents. I am a car guy, both classics and new models. I like the new future displays on the turn tables. I have owned a Subaru now for four years and would like to see what's available with more safety features like automatic braking. I am a young senior and these type of features are very important for safety reasons."

And Maureen Epperly of Schaumburg appreciates the low pressure: "It saves so much time to be able to jump in and out of the driver's seats without salesmen hounding you."

Auto show essentials

• The Chicago Auto Show runs Saturday through Feb. 18 at McCormick Place, 2301 S. Lake Shore Drive. Hours are 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. except for Feb. 18, when doors close at 8 p.m.

• Tickets are $13 for adults and $7 for people age 62 and older and children ages 7 to 12. Kids age 6 and under get in free.

• A gala First Look for Charity event runs Friday.

• Special Days include Women's Day on Feb. 12, when women will be admitted for $7, Food Drive Feb. 13-15, when attendees who bring three cans of food will pay only $7, Telemundo Hispanic Heritage Day Feb. 15, and Family Day Feb. 18.

• More information is available at chicagoautoshow.com.