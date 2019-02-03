Crystal Lake Central faculty member on leave after grooming charge

A Crystal Lake Central High School faculty member has been placed on administrative leave amid accusations that he used an online service in an attempt to have a juvenile perform a sexual act, officials said.

Matt R. Fralick, 48, of the 1300 block of Cunat Court in Lake in the Hills, was arrested Friday and charged with grooming. He was released on bond and is due back in court Feb. 15.

Fralick's arrest stemmed from an investigation into an allegation that he used a website to try getting a minor under the age of 17 to perform a sex act, McHenry police said in a news release. The incident was reported to have happened on or about April 15 in McHenry, authorities said.

The McHenry County state's attorney's office approved the felony charge and issued an arrest warrant. Fralick turned himself in Friday.

The incident did not occur at Crystal Lake Central High School and does not involve any Community Unit District 155 students or other staff members, district spokeswoman Shannon Podzimek said in a statement. Fralick was placed on administrative leave pending further investigation.

"We have no reason to suspect that any student or staff member in the district has been in any danger at any time," she said.

Anyone with information should call the police department's criminal investigation division at (815) 363-2599. Anonymous tips can be made at (815) 363-2124.