Arlington Heights pancake breakfast supports local American Legion

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 2/3/2019 5:07 PM
  • Volunteer Ed Weier of Arlington Heights, a member of Sons of the American Legion, pauses Sunday during the Arlington Heights American Legion Pancake Breakfast.

      Volunteer Ed Weier of Arlington Heights, a member of Sons of the American Legion, pauses Sunday during the Arlington Heights American Legion Pancake Breakfast. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Karen Ford of Rolling Meadows, left, and Bobbie Becker of Arlington Heights chat Sunday during the Arlington Heights American Legion Pancake Breakfast.

      Karen Ford of Rolling Meadows, left, and Bobbie Becker of Arlington Heights chat Sunday during the Arlington Heights American Legion Pancake Breakfast. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Brian Cerniglia and his daughters, from left, Jamie, 14, Sami, 10, and Ella, 12, chat Sunday over breakfast at the American Legion Post 208.

      Brian Cerniglia and his daughters, from left, Jamie, 14, Sami, 10, and Ella, 12, chat Sunday over breakfast at the American Legion Post 208. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Robert Choporis, left, and American Legion Post 208 Cmdr. Joe Decaluwe engage in a conversation Sunday during the Arlington Heights American Legion Pancake Breakfast.

      Robert Choporis, left, and American Legion Post 208 Cmdr. Joe Decaluwe engage in a conversation Sunday during the Arlington Heights American Legion Pancake Breakfast. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Mackenzie Gavril, 2, of Prospect Heights enjoys cup of whipping cream for dessert Sunday during the Arlington Heights American Legion Pancake Breakfast.

      Mackenzie Gavril, 2, of Prospect Heights enjoys cup of whipping cream for dessert Sunday during the Arlington Heights American Legion Pancake Breakfast. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

Community members attended a pancake breakfast Sunday morning in Arlington Heights to support services offered by American Legion Post 208.

A group of volunteers cooked and served the meal, which included all-you-can-eat pancakes, sausage, bacon, eggs and hash browns.

The event cost $4 to $8 and was open to the public. Proceeds will go toward the local American Legion chapter's programs for veterans, military personnel and their families.

