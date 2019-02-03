Arlington Heights pancake breakfast supports local American Legion

Community members attended a pancake breakfast Sunday morning in Arlington Heights to support services offered by American Legion Post 208.

A group of volunteers cooked and served the meal, which included all-you-can-eat pancakes, sausage, bacon, eggs and hash browns.

The event cost $4 to $8 and was open to the public. Proceeds will go toward the local American Legion chapter's programs for veterans, military personnel and their families.