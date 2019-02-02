Zion man and two teens face charges after Beach Park crash.

An 18-year-old Zion man and two juveniles faces multiple charges following a Friday morning traffic crash in Beach Park.

Lake County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to the area of Wadsworth Road and Sheridan Road, Beach Park, at about 8:30 a.m. after a 911 caller reported three men fled from one of the vehicles. Police said the vehicle they fled from had just been reported stolen in Waukegan.

An adult male witness said he saw the three fleeing from the scene and attempted to intervene to stop them. Two of the offenders, Stephon D. Currie, 18, of the 1800 block of Hebron Avenue, Zion, and a 16-year-old male of Waukegan, allegedly attacked and battered the witness.

Deputies, with the assistance of Zion police officers, located and apprehended Currie, the 16-year-old, and the other passenger, a 15-year-old male of Beach Park.

Currie is charged with aggravated battery and criminal trespass to vehicle.

The 16-year-old Waukegan juvenile was charged with possession of a stolen car, aggravated battery and mob action. He also had an active failure to appear arrest warrant for armed robbery and a parole violation warrant.

The 15-year-old Beach Park juvenile was charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle and criminal trespass to a vehicle.

Both juveniles were transported to the Hulse Juvenile Detention Center in Vernon Township for an initial detention hearing. Currie remains in the Lake County jail pending a court hearing.