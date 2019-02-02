Medical examiner identifies man shot to death near Palatine

hello

A 20-year-old man who died Friday after being shot near his home in an unincorporated area near Palatine was identified Saturday as Jose L. Castaneda Jr. by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

Castaneda was shot in the back, and has death has been ruled a homicide, the office said in a news release.

Cook County sheriff's police said that approximately 4:18 p.m., they received a report of a person shot in the 1500 block of Norway Lane and subsequently found Castaneda. Police said Castaneda was taken to an area hospital, where he died.

The medical examiner's office said Castaneda lived in the 1500 block of Silver Lane, which is in the same apartment complex.

Sheriff's police said the investigation is ongoing.