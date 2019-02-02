Images:Cheerleading Finals

See action from the IHSA Competitive Cheerleading Finals at the Grossinger Arena in Bloomington.
Antioch High School competes in the medium team Finals of the IHSA State Final Competition in Bloomington on Saturday.
Grayslake North High School competes in the medium team of the Finals of the IHSA State Final Competition in Bloomington on Saturday.
Hampshire High School competes in the medium team Finals celebrate at the IHSA State Final Competition in Bloomington on Saturday.
Burlington Central High School competes in the medium team Finals of the IHSA State Final Competition in Bloomington on Saturday.
Grayslake Central High School competes in the medium team Finals of the IHSA State Final Competition in Bloomington on Saturday. They went on to win first place in state.
Grayslake Central High School competes in the medium team Finals of the IHSA State Final Competition in Bloomington on Saturday. They went on to win first place in state. Coach Kelsey Pierotti hugs her girls and the trophy.
Grayslake Central High School competes in the medium team Finals of the IHSA State Final Competition in Bloomington on Saturday. They went on to win first place in state and grab their trophy.
Antioch High School competes in the medium team Finals of the IHSA State Final Competition in Bloomington on Saturday and walked away with third place in state. Graci Leineberg and her teammates will bring the third place trophy back to Antioch.
Bartlett High High School competes in the large team Finals of the IHSA State Final Competition in Bloomington on Saturday.
Metea Valley High School competes in the Coed team Finals of the IHSA State Final Competition in Bloomington on Saturday.
Neuqua Valley High School competes in the large team Finals of the IHSA State Final Competition in Bloomington on Saturday.
Stevenson High School competes in the large team Finals of the IHSA State Final Competition in Bloomington on Saturday.
Lake Park High School competes in the coed team Finals of the IHSA State Final Competition in Bloomington on Saturday.
Buffalo Grove High School competes in the coed team Finals of the IHSA State Final Competition in Bloomington on Saturday.
South Elgin High School competes in the coed team Finals of the IHSA State Final Competition in Bloomington on Saturday.
Stevenson High School competes in the large team Finals of the IHSA State Final Competition in Bloomington on Saturday celebrating their 3rd place win in the large team division.
Stevenson High School competes in the large team Finals of the IHSA State Final Competition in Bloomington on Saturday celebrating their 3rd place win in the large team division. Captain Sarah Grinde and her teammates carry the trophy back to Lincolnshire.
Grant High School competes in the coed team Finals of the IHSA State Final Competition in Bloomington on Saturday. They finished 3rd in state.
Grant High School competes in the coed team Finals of the IHSA State Final Competition in Bloomington on Saturday. They finished 3rd in state with Alexis Georgia and her teammates hauling the hardware back home.
Huntley High School competes in the large team Finals of the IHSA State Final Competition in Bloomington on Saturday.
Grant High School competes in the coed team Finals of the IHSA State Final Competition in Bloomington on Saturday in which they finished 3rd.
