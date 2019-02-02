Will groundhog give good news for winter sufferers?

FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2017 file photo, Groundhog Club handler John Griffiths holds Punxsutawney Phil, the weather prognosticating groundhog, during the 131st celebration of Groundhog Day on Gobbler's Knob in Punxsutawney, Pa. As the Midwest and East Coast try to recover from this weekâs dangerous Arctic blast, Pennsylvaniaâs most famous groundhog is gearing up to reveal whether an early spring is on the way or if winter will stick around. Members of Punxsutawney Phil's top hat-wearing inner circle plan to reveal their forecast at sunrise on Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019. (James Robinson/The Patriot-News/PennLive.com via AP, File) Associated Press

PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. -- As the Midwest and East Coast try to recover from this week's dangerous Arctic blast, Pennsylvania's most famous groundhog is gearing up to reveal whether an early spring is on the way or if winter will stick around.

Members of Punxsutawney (puhnk-suh-TAW'-nee) Phil's top hat-wearing inner circle plan to reveal their forecast at sunrise on Saturday.

The festivities have their origin in a German legend that says if a furry rodent casts a shadow on Feb. 2, winter continues. If not, spring comes early.

In reality, Phil's prediction is decided ahead of time by the group on Gobbler's Knob, a tiny hill just outside Punxsutawney. That's about 65 miles northeast of Pittsburgh.