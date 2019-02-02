'Groundhog Day' actor joins Woodstock Willie for fest honoring movie

An enthusiastic crowd filled Woodstock Square early Saturday for Woodstock Willie's annual Groundhog Day weather prediction -- and folks had a doozy of a time.

Not only did the celebrated rodent reportedly miss his shadow -- which according to legend means an early spring -- but he was joined under the square's gazebo by "Groundhog Day" actor Stephen Tobolowsky, who played insurance agent Ned Ryerson in the film shot in Woodstock 27 years ago.

"This is amazing," Tobolowsky said of the crowd. "I cannot believe this. This is huge."

Hundreds of people filled the square before dawn Saturday ahead of Woodstock Willie's appearance. The gathering was part of the annual Groundhog Days celebration, which concludes Sunday.

Tobolowsky, star Bill Murray and the rest of the "Groundhog Day" cast were filmed throughout downtown Woodstock for the picture, including at the square, the opera house and local restaurants.

Tobolowsky was thrilled to see the movie still resonates with people.

"Something incredibly magical happened here," he said. "(Director) Harold Ramis gave us the gift of laughter through time."

For a Groundhog Days schedule, visit woodstockgroundhog.org.