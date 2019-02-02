 
News

Grayslake Central High wins state cheerleading competition for medium teams

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 2/2/2019 4:05 PM
hello
  • Grayslake Central High School's team poses with the trophy after taking first place in the medium team finals of the IHSA cheerleading competition in Bloomington on Saturday.

      Grayslake Central High School's team poses with the trophy after taking first place in the medium team finals of the IHSA cheerleading competition in Bloomington on Saturday. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

  • Members of Grayslake Central High School's team are emotional after taking first place in the medium team finals of the IHSA cheerleading competition in Bloomington on Saturday.

      Members of Grayslake Central High School's team are emotional after taking first place in the medium team finals of the IHSA cheerleading competition in Bloomington on Saturday. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

  • Coach Kelsey Pierotti hugs her girls and the trophy after Grayslake Central High School takes first place in the medium team finals of the IHSA cheerleading competition in Bloomington on Saturday.

      Coach Kelsey Pierotti hugs her girls and the trophy after Grayslake Central High School takes first place in the medium team finals of the IHSA cheerleading competition in Bloomington on Saturday. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

  • Antioch High School's team poses with the trophy after taking third place in the medium team finals of the IHSA cheerleading competition in Bloomington on Saturday

      Antioch High School's team poses with the trophy after taking third place in the medium team finals of the IHSA cheerleading competition in Bloomington on Saturday Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

Grayslake Central High School won first place in the Illinois High School Association cheerleading finals competition for medium teams Saturday in Bloomington.

Antioch High School took third place.

Coed and large school competitions were still going on Saturday afternoon.

This story will be updated later with more results and information.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                               
 