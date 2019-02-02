Grayslake Central High wins state cheerleading competition for medium teams
Updated 2/2/2019 4:05 PM
Grayslake Central High School won first place in the Illinois High School Association cheerleading finals competition for medium teams Saturday in Bloomington.
Antioch High School took third place.
Coed and large school competitions were still going on Saturday afternoon.
This story will be updated later with more results and information.
