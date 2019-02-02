Burst pipe forces closure of Lincolnshire library

A burst water pipe forced the Vernon Area Public Library in Lincolnshire to close Saturday, and it will remain closed Sunday.

The pipe burst Friday afternoon in the women's bathroom near the front entrance of the building at 300 Olde Half Day Road.

The library had just closed and no patrons were inside, communications coordinator Becky Ferguson said. Employees still were on site, however.

Drywall and carpeting were damaged, but books and other materials are OK, Ferguson said.

"The quick response of our maintenance crew limited the damage," she said.

The damage is expected to be repaired this weekend to ensure a regularly scheduled opening on Monday morning.

The closures prompted the cancellation of family programs and a college-entrance exam practice test. That test will be rescheduled, officials said on the library's Facebook page.

Vernon Area doesn't issue fines for overdue materials, so patrons don't have to worry about that.

Broken water pipes inside the Gail Borden Public Library in Elgin caused a leak last week that shut down the kids section.