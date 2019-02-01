Downers North student charged with Snapchat threat against school

A high school student from Downers Grove North has been charged with posting a threat on Snapchat directed at his school.

DuPage County Judge Anthony Coco on Friday ordered the treen placed on home detention lockdown.

Downers Grove police said they received information about the threatening video post on Jan. 31 in which a male was seen holding a handgun and threatening members of the student body. Their investigation led them to the minor who was taken into custody Thursday without incident.

The teen was charged with one count of disorderly conduct -- threat of violence at a school and one count of misdemeanor disorderly conduct. His next court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 22 in front of Judge Coco.

"Any threat to the well-being of our students and teachers will be fully investigated and anyone suspected of such behavior will quickly find themselves standing before a judge," DuPage State's Attorney Robert Berlin said in a written statement. "The well-being and safety of our children remains a top priority of my administration and any threat or even the perception of a threat will not be tolerated."