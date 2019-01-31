Watch today: Facebook livestream of Downers Grove, Oak Brook mayor endorsement interviews
Updated 2/1/2019 8:23 AM
The Daily Herald will be livestreaming its endorsement interviews for Downers Grove and Oak Brook mayor Friday morning on the Daily Herald Facebook page and at dailyherald.com.
The livestream will start at 9 a.m. with Downers Grove. Oak Brook will be from 9:45-10:30 a.m.
David Olsen, Bob Barnett and Marge Earl are running for mayor of Downers Grove.
John Baar is running against incumbent Gopal Lalmalani for Oak Brook mayor.
Municipal elections in the suburbs are on April 2.
