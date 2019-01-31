Watch now: Facebook livestream of Downers Grove, Oak Brook mayor endorsement interviews

The Daily Herald is livestreaming its endorsement interviews for Downers Grove and Oak Brook mayor Friday morning on the Daily Herald Facebook page and at dailyherald.com.

John Baar is running against incumbent Gopal Lalmalani for Oak Brook mayor.

David Olsen, Bob Barnett and Marge Earl are running for mayor of Downers Grove.

Municipal elections in the suburbs are on April 2.