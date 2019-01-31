Sand, salt help reopen icy stretch of Ogden in Naperville

All lanes of Ogden Avenue in Naperville have been reopened after a water main break coated a portion of the westbound lanes with ice, authorities said Thursday morning.

Crews have treated the affected lanes between Washington and Mill streets with salt and sand to help with traction, but road salt is less effective at temperatures below zero.

The city still advises drivers to use caution in the area until temperatures rise and the ice fully melts. Temperatures are expected to top freezing by about 10 a.m. Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

A water main broke about 4 a.m. Wednesday near the four-block stretch of Ogden in the center of the city. Contractors later fixed it with a clamp, but water from the break spilled onto the road, creating a layer of ice and dangerous conditions.

Eastbound lanes were unaffected.