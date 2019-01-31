Elk Grove police seek help identifying found man outside in extreme cold

Elk Grove Village police are seeking the public's help identifying this man found Thursday morning in the 1000 block of Cypress Lane at Placid Way. courtesy of Elk Grove Village Police

Elk Grove Village police are seeking the public's help identifying a man who was found inadequately dressed in the extreme cold Thursday morning near Salt Creek on the 1000 block of Cypress Lane at Placid Way.

Deputy Police Chief Michael Gaspari said a resident who spotted the man near the creek called 911 at 7:42 a.m.

When officers and paramedics arrived, they found the man barely dressed and hardly able to speak, Gaspari said. No other clothing was found near him.

The man was immediately taken to Amita Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center in Elk Grove Village, Gaspari said.

Anyone who can help identify the man from the provided photograph is asked to call the police department's information center at (847) 357-4100.

Since posting the request for information on the department's Facebook page, police have already received some leads but nothing that has yet led to a positive identification, Gaspari said.