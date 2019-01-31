Elk Grove police identify man found outside in extreme cold

Elk Grove Village police have identified a man found inadequately dressed in the extreme cold Thursday morning near Salt Creek and have made contact with some of his out-of-state family members.

Deputy Police Chief Michael Gaspari said the breakthrough came from tracking footprints through the snow to a nearby apartment complex.

Though the man is not a resident of the complex, some clothing containing a wallet was found in a laundry room, which led to him being identified and his family being contacted, Gaspari said. Police are not publicly releasing the man's identity.

A resident spotted the man near the creek on the 1000 block of Cypress Lane at Placid Way and called 911 at 7:42 a.m.

When officers and paramedics arrived, they found the man barely dressed and hardly able to speak, Gaspari said. No other clothing was found near him at the time.

The man was immediately taken to Amita Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center in Elk Grove Village, Gaspari said.

Police posted a photo of the man on the department's Facebook page and requested the public's help in identifying him.

The department says it is thankful to all those who reached out with tips and suggestions, Gaspari said.