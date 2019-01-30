Metra cancels late-night trains as polar cold keeps on giving

Metra riders should head home in good time today as the railroad is canceling all late-night trains due to the arctic temperatures.

Outbound trains will not run after 10:40 p.m. today and Thursday, officials said, and the last scheduled inbound trains will arrive downtown by 10:49 p.m.

"It's going to get much colder," Metra spokeswoman Meg Thomas-Reile said. "We don't want to have anyone stranded and not have a rescue train available to get them."

Metra is operating on a modified schedule today and Thursday, which means fewer trains. Authorities warned the public to stay at home if possible and passengers took notice.

"Our ridership was 10 percent of what we normally carry," Thomas-Reile said. "Most trains were carrying under 100 people."

Typically, Metra conveys 145,000 people each weekday. The railroad also canceled its Metra Electric Line service.

Delays continued throughout the day and one broken rail on the Union Pacific Northwest Line near River Forest Wednesday morning meant passengers had to be transferred to another train.

Overall, "the fact we were running fewer trains allowed us to work around most of the problems," Thomas-Reile said.

Meanwhile, airlines canceled 1,496 flights at O'Hare and 328 at Midway, as of Wednesday afternoon because of the below-zero weather.

Airlines and the Chicago Department of Aviation increased staffing and stocked up on the essentials.

"The airports are fully stocked with over 300,000 gallons of de-icing fluid, and thousands of tons of salt," spokeswoman Karen Pride said.

The CDA also pushed free hot chocolate on passengers and employees who had to work outside on the airfield.

Delays and frigid conditions didn't dampen the can-do spirit of some commuters at the downtown Arlington Heights train station this morning.

"I enjoy going out in it. It's a challenge. I embrace it," Steve Sarussi of Arlington Heights said as the mist from his breath turned to frost on his face and lashes.

Bundled with layers of clothing, Arlington Heights resident Joanne Masters said Metra has been pretty good overall this winter. She was at the downtown Arlington Heights Metra station to head downtown about 7:30 a.m. for her job as a Realtor.

Masters said there was no reason to not work today.

"I think they're making it a bigger deal than it is," she said. "It is cold and I feel sorry for pets and I feel sorry for people that work outside, but when you're just going on a train and to work, it's fine. I'm worried about my walk from the train to my office. But it's fine."

Arlington Heights resident Shannon Braniff, who's pregnant and expected to deliver in five weeks, said she wasn't concerned whether Metra would get her downtown on time for her sales job. She just wanted to get there for her sales team and get some work done.

"I love my job and I want to be there," the well-bundled Braniff said. "I'm staying overnight two nights -- tonight and tomorrow night -- so I just want to get there."

Patrick Cola of Huntley, a Metra employee, was among a hardy group hurrying to make the 7:26 a.m. train at the Elgin Metra station.

"It's pretty darn cold," said Cola of the -26 degree temperatures at that hour.

Air travelers are urged to check with their airlines to determine the status of their flights. The CDA advised passengers to arrive two hours ahead for domestic and three hours in advance for international flights.

Daily Herald staff writer Lee Filas contributed to this report.