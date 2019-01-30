Footprints in snow lead cops to Medinah burglary suspect
An 18-year-old Medinah man faces residential burglary charges after being caught in the act by a DuPage County sheriff's deputy, authorities said.
Joseph Stockhausen is being held on $75,000 bail in the DuPage County jail.
The deputy responded to a residential alarm about 3:15 a.m. Tuesday on the 22W100 block of Hillcrest Terrace in Medina to find lights on in the home and a subject inside. Police say the deputy located fresh foot prints in the snow and a broken window.
The deputy then captured the suspect, who was attempting to hide beneath evergreen trees.
Stockhausen's next court date is scheduled for Feb. 25 before Judge George Bakalis.
