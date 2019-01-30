Fewer than 10,000 without power this morning. 500 crews responding

About 9,400 customers are without power throughout Chicago and the suburbs this morning, with some of the larger pockets in Mundelein, where 191 are without power, and Round Lake, where 261 are affected according to ComEd's outage map.

ComEd is reporting power has been restored to 42,000 customers. More than 500 crews are responding to the remaining outages.

Most listed outages are expected to be restored by late morning or early afternoon.

"Our crews worked throughout the night to restore power to customers who experienced outages," ComEd President and CEO Terence R. Donnelly said in a written statement. "The extreme cold can create very challenging conditions for customers and our crews, who are working around the clock to restore service. We strongly recommend that our customers take whatever precautions are necessary to stay safe."

If you need to find a warming station until your power is restored, they are listed at http://ComEd.com/StayWarmIL.

ComEd customers can text OUT to 26633 (COMED) to report an outage and receive restoration information, and can follow the company on Twitter @ComEd or on Facebook at Facebook.com/ComEd. Customers can also call 1-800 EDISON1 (1-800-334-7661), or report outages at www.ComEd.com/report.