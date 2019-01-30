Despite Metra delays and polar cold, some riders see no reason to stay home

Metra is delayed and more than 1,000 flights have been canceled at O'Hare International Airport in the grip of this morning's polar weather.

Metra lists "extensive" delays on Union Pacific Northwest trains, and other lines also have delays. The commuter line previously had announced a reduced schedule for today and Thursday to try to cut down on cold-related delays.

Patrick Cola of Huntley, a Metra employee, was among a hardy group hurrying to make the 7:26 train at the Elgin Metra station.

"It's pretty darn cold," said Cola of the -26 degree temperatures.

Passengers at the Arlington Heights station were taking the cold and delays in stride.

"I enjoy going out in it. It's a challenge. I embrace it," commuter Steve Sarussi of Arlington Heights said, as the mist from his breath turned to frost on his face and lashes.

Bundled with layers of clothing to keep warm in the Arctic temperatures, Arlington Heights resident Joanne Masters said Metra has been pretty good overall this winter. She was at the downtown Arlington Heights Metra station to head downtown about 7:30 a.m. for her job as a Realtor.

Masters said there was no reason to not work today.

"I think they're making it a bigger deal than it is," she said. "It is cold and I feel sorry for pets and I feel sorry for people that work outside, but when you're just going on a train and to work, it's fine. I'm worried about my walk from the train to my office. But it's fine.

Arlington Heights resident Shannon Braniff, who's pregnant and expected to deliver in five weeks, said she wasn't concerned whether Metra would get her downtown on time for her sales job. She just wanted to get there for her sales team and get some work done.

"I love my job and I want to be there," the well-bundled Braniff said. "I'm staying over night two nights -- tonight and tomorrow night -- so I just want to get there."

At O'Hare, the Chicago Department of Aviation is reporting that 1,026 flights have been canceled as of 6:27 a.m.

Delays are averaging more than 15 minutes, the website shows.

Midway Airport has had 324 cancellations, and delays are also averaging more than 15 minutes.

People who have flights during the current cold weather are urged to check with their airlines to determine the status of their flights.