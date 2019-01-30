Delays on Metra, at O'Hare, from extreme cold

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.comA lone and very cold commuter at the Elgin Metra station braves the -26 degree temperatures Wednesday in Elgin.

Metra is delayed and more than 1,000 flights have been canceled at O'Hare International Airport in the grip of this morning's polar weather.

Metra lists delays of nearly an hour on Union Pacific Northwest trains, and other lines also have delays. The commuter line previously had announced a reduced schedule for today and Thursday to try to cut down on cold-related delays.

Patrick Cola of Huntley, a Metra employee, was among a hardy group hurrying to make the 7:26 train at the Elgin Metra station.

"It's pretty darn cold," said Cola of the -26 degree temperatures.

At O'Hare, the Chicago Department of Aviation is reporting that 1,026 flights have been canceled as of 6:27 a.m.

Delays are averaging more than 15 minutes, the website shows.

Midway Airport has had 324 cancellations, and delays are also averaging more than 15 minutes.

People who have flights during the current cold weather are urged to check with their airlines to determine the status of their flights.