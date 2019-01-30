$3 million bail set for Chicago man accused of Roselle murder

A DuPage County judge has set bail at $3 million for a Chicago man accused in the Jan. 13 shooting death of a Roselle man.

Judge Brian Jacobs set the bail after 25-year-old Brandon Jacobs was returned to DuPage County from Nashville, Tennessee, where he was arrested Jan. 19 on a no-bond warrant. Jacobs is charged with first-degree murder.

Prosecutors say the victim, Jerry McCray, 22, left his apartment in the 200 block of Springhill Drive about 3 p.m. Jan. 13 and met Foster and another man in a vehicle at the apartment complex where they smoked marijuana while sitting in the vehicle.

Prosecutors say Foster pulled out a .45-caliber handgun and shot McCray eight times in his chest and abdomen before fleeing.

McCray was found about an hour later face down, unconscious and bleeding. He died at Alexian Brothers Medical Center in Elk Grove Village.

An investigation led by Roselle police with assistance from other law enforcement agencies, including the Major Crimes Task Force, the U.S. Secret Service, the Illinois State Police, the Chicago Police Department, the Cook County State's Attorney's Office and the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, led to Foster.

"It is alleged that without provocation, (Foster) shot and killed (McCray) in the back seat of a car," DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin said in a written statement. "This type of violent behavior will not be tolerated in DuPage County and will be met with the full force and effect of the law."

Roselle police Chief Steve Herron, who on Friday told a Daily Herald reporter that Foster's name "didn't ring a bell," even though Foster had been in custody in Nashville for six days, called the shooting a "tragic, isolated incident," in the same written statement.

Foster's next court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 25, in front of Judge Brian Telander.