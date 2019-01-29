Two dogs killed in Streamwood house fire

hello

Fire crews battled a blaze Tuesday afternoon at this home on the 200 block of Mayfield Drive in Streamwood. Two family dogs died. Courtesy of Streamwood Fire Department

Two dogs died in a house fire Tuesday afternoon on the 200 block of Mayfield Drive in Streamwood.

Fire crews arrived at the house at 3:07 p.m. and found heavy fire coming from the home's second floor, according to a news release issued by the Streamwood Fire Department.

Battalion Chief Mike Meyer said the task of extinguishing the blaze was made all the more difficult by the single-digit temperatures.

"The water has the potential to instantly freeze so if we got wet we would basically turn into a sheet of ice," Meyer said.

Despite the hazards, Meyer said no firefighters slipped or were injured. The Hanover Park Fire Department sent a truck called a rehab unit, which was heated and stocked with water, coffee and granola bars for the first responders.

"It's much better than standing out in the cold," Meyer said.

Meyer said the fire was reported by one of the home's residents and when firefighters arrived all the people had already evacuated. Fire officials believe the dogs died of smoke inhalation.

The fire caused heavy damage to the home's second floor and attic. The department estimates the damage at $100,000.