FBI secretly recorded Madigan pitching law firm's services

hello

The FBI secretly recorded Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan trying to get business for his private law firm from a developer brought to him by Alderman Danny Solis, who was weighing the developer's request to build a hotel in Chinatown, according to a federal court affidavit obtained by the Chicago Sun-Times.

The affidavit makes clear for the first time that the federal investigation that has snared powerful Alderman Edward M. Burke extends beyond Chicago City Hall and into the Illinois statehouse, examining politicians' longstanding practice of merging personal and political business.

Madigan hasn't been charged with any wrongdoing.

• For the complete story, visit chicago.suntimes.com.